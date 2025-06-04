Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

