Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 854 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after buying an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IJK stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

