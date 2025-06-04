Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 975.50 ($13.19), with a volume of 2896548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.65).

BAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($12.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.30) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 803.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 655.63. The firm has a market cap of £5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

