Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Joshua Hug Sells 20,000 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,713,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,249,997.77. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,289,687.94.

On Thursday, May 15th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $227,700.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $793,963.90.

On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00.

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.32 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Remitly Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

