HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.93.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

