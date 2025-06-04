GAMMA Investing LLC Has $46.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8,377.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $46,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $9,425,597.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,618,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,079,712.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,174,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

