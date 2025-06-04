HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

