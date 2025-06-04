Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $6,089,799.00 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 250,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $6,089,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,268,233.47. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Grindr Price Performance
Shares of Grindr stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grindr by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
