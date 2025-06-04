Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10). 206,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 204,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.