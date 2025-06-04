Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 21.4%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,402,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 3,057,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,009.7 days.

Alfa Trading Up 3.6%

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.