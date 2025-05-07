Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,152,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

