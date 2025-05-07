Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269,249 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.35% of Berry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Berry by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

