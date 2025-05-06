PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PCQ stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

