Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $355.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.45 and a 200-day moving average of $375.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $275.07 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.67.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

