Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.