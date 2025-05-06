Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.