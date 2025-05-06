Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $815,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

