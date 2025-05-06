Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 338 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 133,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

