Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Robert Half worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Report on RHI

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.