Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 64,484 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,585,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $35,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

