BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANDE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Andersons has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Croban purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

