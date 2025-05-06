BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 168,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

