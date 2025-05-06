Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Pfizer by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.