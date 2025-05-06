Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.900-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $89.92 and a 1 year high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.