Hut 8 (HUT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter.

Hut 8 Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In related news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,807.10. The trade was a 41.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

