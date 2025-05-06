Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Announces Earnings Results

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 20.81%.
Indra Sistemas Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.59. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
