Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Announces Earnings Results

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.59. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

