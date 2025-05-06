Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $208.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

