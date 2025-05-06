Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Matson Trading Down 2.7 %

Matson stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson has a 12 month low of $92.90 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

