Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Waters updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.880-2.980 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.750-13.050 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $348.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.19. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waters stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

