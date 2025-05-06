Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 8,227 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $123,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

