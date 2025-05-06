Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $89.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,980 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $89,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.