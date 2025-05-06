Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $37,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

