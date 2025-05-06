Crabel Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 273,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

