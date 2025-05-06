Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $387.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $383.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.48 and a 200-day moving average of $398.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

