Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 91.7% increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seplat Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Seplat Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 147 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 243 ($3.23).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Thompson Brown bought 50,000 shares of Seplat Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($112,986.84). Also, insider Babs Omotowa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £35,400 ($47,055.70). Insiders bought a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $15,226,000 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

