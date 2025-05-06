Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,580. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $280.26 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.71 billion, a PE ratio of 137.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $326.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

