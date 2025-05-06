Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after buying an additional 103,951 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

