Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 217.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863,496 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.01% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $193,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

