American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.710-5.910 EPS.
American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
