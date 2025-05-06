Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $101,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.