Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $101,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.