QuickLogic (QUIK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

QUIK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.71. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

