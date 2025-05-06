Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $289.36 million for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.500 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE:PBH opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.