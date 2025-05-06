Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $289.36 million for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.500 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.