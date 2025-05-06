FS KKR Capital (FSK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.