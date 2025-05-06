Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EKSO. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

