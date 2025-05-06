Burford Capital (BUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

