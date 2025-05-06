Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

DHC opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

