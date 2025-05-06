Zeta Global (ZETA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Zeta Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

