CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 1,700 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.