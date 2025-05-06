Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.
Artesian Resources Trading Down 1.1 %
Artesian Resources stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $353.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Artesian Resources Company Profile
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
