Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

